Bypoll boost for Congress in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, BJP gains big in Assam

Bypolls Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes in three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies started at 8 AM on Tuesday (November 2). The voting for these seats spread across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli took place on October 30.

Here are the highlights of counting:

- In Rajasthan, the Congress is ahead in 2 seats -- Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad.

- Congress' Pratibha Singh, wife of ex-Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh, wins Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

- Dadra & Nagar Haveli Bypoll: Shiv Sena's Kalaben Delkar wins by a margin of 47,447 votes.

- TMC leads by huge margins in all four by-polls in Bengal.

- TMC leads by over 70,000 votes in West Bengal's Khardah.

- INLD chief Abhay Chautala leads in Haryana.

- In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is leading in Khandwa LS and 3 Assembly seats.

- The Election Commission said, “No victory procession after counting permissible. Not more than 2 persons allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his or her authorised representative receives certification of election from Returning Officer concerned.”

- Of the four bypoll seats in West Bengal, TMC has grabbed early leads in all seats.

- In Andhra Pradesh’s Badvel seat, YSR Congress is leading with 23,754 votes.

- In Maharashtra’s Deglur, Congress is leading against BJP.

- In Telangana’s Huzurabad, BJP is leading against TRS.

- TMC’s Udayan Guha is leading by 14,666 votes against BJP’s Ashok Mondal in Dinhata. After second round of counting, TMC has got 17,758 votes while the BJP has got 3,092 votes.

- In Karnataka's Sindagi, BJP is leading by 3,001 votes while Congress has got 2,054.

- In Karnataka's Hanagal, Congress has gained a slender lead of 182 votes against BJP. The Congress has got 4,478 votes, while the BJP has received 4,296 votes so far.