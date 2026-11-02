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BYJU'S Insolvency Case: Kerala Police books GLAS Trust for alleged forgery and cheating

As per the complaint, the letter was allegedly used to support a claim of Rs 11,432.98 crore and secure 99.41 percent voting share in the committee of creditors.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 02:46 PM IST

BYJU'S Insolvency Case: Kerala Police books GLAS Trust for alleged forgery and cheating
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Kerala Police have booked GLAS Trust Company LLC and others on allegations of using a fabricated lender-authorisation letter in the insolvency case of Think & Learn Private Limited, the firm that owns Byju’s.

As per the complaint, the letter was allegedly used to support a claim of Rs 11,432.98 crore and secure 99.41 percent voting share in the committee of creditors.

Kerala Police registers FIR

The FIR was registered at Ernakulam’s Palarivattom Police Station on October 20 following a complaint by Voizzit Technology Private Limited managing director Rajendran Vellappalath. It cites provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita dealing with cheating, forgery, using a forged document as genuine, and criminal conspiracy.

Byju’s was admitted into insolvency in July 2024 over BCCI sponsorship dues of Rs 158.9 crore. While NCLAT later approved a settlement and closed the proceedings, the Supreme Court overturned that order in October 2024 on a plea filed by GLAS Trust.

At the centre of the police complaint is a Direction Letter dated July 25, 2024, which was relied upon to prove GLAS Trust's authority to represent lenders in the insolvency process.

As per the petitioners' bench note submitted in a review petition before the Kerala High Court, the July 25 letter allegedly reused signature pages from a January 18, 2024 Direction Letter. The petitioners claim that dates, lender names and amounts were changed, while the signatures remained the same.

What are the claims?

According to the petitioners, certain amounts were inserted as comments in the electronic file and signature images were copied across pages. They argue that the final document was a Word file converted into PDF rather than an electronically signed document.

They have sought that the original electronic files be examined alongside the earlier documents to establish whether the disputed letter is authentic. These allegations are yet to be established as judicial findings or independently verified forensic conclusions.

The issue of authorisation matters because, according to the petitioners, GLAS Trust needed support from lenders representing more than 50 per cent of the concerned loan exposure to act for them.

The bench note contends that without the disputed signature pages, lender support would drop from approximately 95 per cent to 42 per cent, potentially invalidating the authorisation.

The complainant alleges that based on the disputed letter, the Rs 11,432.98 crore claim and 99.41 per cent voting share were recognised on August 21, 2024.

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