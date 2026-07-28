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'By removing Pradhan, you saved Pradhan Mantri': Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at Centre over NEET paper leak

The Anti-Paper Leak Bill debate in Parliament turned fiery as Akhilesh Yadav claimed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation saved Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 05:53 PM IST

'By removing Pradhan, you saved Pradhan Mantri': Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at Centre over NEET paper leak
Akhilesh Yadav attacks Centre in Parliament over Anti-Paper Leak Bill. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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The Parliament debate over the new Anti-Paper Leak Bill heated up after the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government. He said that by removing one 'Pradhan', the government had saved the 'Pradhan Mantri', referring to the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak.

Akhilesh links Dharmendra Pradhan's exit to student protests

During the discussion on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Akhilesh said that the resignation reflected the pressure created by students protesting against alleged irregularities in public examinations.

''When the Minister arrived, he was welcomed outside the House. Imagine the immense relief the members must have felt and the major crisis from which they were saved. By removing one 'Pradhan', you effectively saved the 'Pradhan Mantri','' the SP chief said.

He also alleged that the government thought it was invincible, but the youth forced it to shed its 'arrogance'. ''The government thought it was invincible, but youngsters proved 'jhukti hai duniya jhukane wala chahiye'. The government bowed down and made the Minister resign,'' he added.''

SP chief questions BJP's anti-paper leak law

Akhilesh also attacked the ruling party over its promises and said, ''The BJP doesn't give promises, it gives jumlas. Something that started as a joke has become so serious. How can those who failed to prevent the theft of offerings possibly prevent paper leaks? They have merely introduced an amendment to the existing law. Whom are you trying to hoodwink? If the law were effective, how did 20 exams get leaked during the BJP's 10-year tenure?''

Kiran Rijiju, Akhilesh spar over government's response

He was then questioned by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju, who asked Akhilesh, " Which is better, a situation where the government listens to a student protest and introduces a Bill in Parliament, or one where the government imposes a nationwide Emergency to crush the protest?''

In reply, Akhilesh said, ''I did not witness the Emergency firsthand, but we have seen echoes of what happened then right here in the national capital. The issue is not the law; your intentions are not honest. The moment your intentions become honest, the examination process will also become clean.''

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