INDIA

By-election Results 2025: PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir wins Budgam, beats ruling NC's Aga Mehmood

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir has taken an unassailable lead of over 4,500 votes over the ruling National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mehmood in the bypoll to the Budgam assembly segment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 04:46 PM IST

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir won the Budgam bypoll election in Jammu and Kashmir with a lead of over 4,400 votes over the ruling National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mehmood. Muntazir had earlier been ahead by over 2,000 votes, but he has now widened the gap significantly as counting progresses.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Aga Syed Mohsin trailed far behind, securing 1,132 votes and standing in sixth place. A total of 17 candidates are contesting the seat.

Vote counting began at 8 a.m. at the Government Higher Secondary School in Budgam, with officials set to complete 17 rounds of counting.

The by-election, held on November 11, saw a voter turnout of 50.02% out of approximately 1.26 lakh registered voters in the Budgam constituency.

The bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the Budgam seat, opting to retain his family stronghold of Ganderbal, having won both constituencies in last year’s Assembly elections.

