Anil Ambani offers to 'virtually appear' before ED, says notice pertains to FEMA, not PMLA
Bihar Election 2025: RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav winning or losing from Chapra?
Hema Malini was 'embarrassed' to sit on this actor's lap, film became blockbuster, also has an interesting Dharmendra connection
Bihar Election 2025: Did AIMIM split Muslim votes in Araria? Congress trailing JD(U) by over 7,000 votes
Exclusive | Mridul Tiwari WARNS he won't recommend Bigg Boss to anyone if..., EXPOSES trickery of makers, unfair eviction: 'Logo ko bola gaya ki...'
Bihar Election Result 2025: Famous IIT-JEE Maths professor, author KC Sinha trails behind BJP's Sanjay Kumar in Kumhrar constituency
Bihar Elections Result 2025: New low for Congress, party's big drop from 19 to 7 seats
By Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Mizo National Front's R Lalthangliana wins Dampa bypolls
Zee Media ignites India’s youth passion with the launch of its first E-sports Gaming tournament
Bihar Election Result 2025: Good news for Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV):, party leading on 22 constituency seats; Check full list here
INDIA
By Election Results 2025: Mizo National Front's R Lalthangliana has won the Dampa bypolls defeating Vanlalsailova of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Lalhmingthanga Sailo of BJP, and John Rotluangliana of Indian National Congress (INC).
By-Election Results 2025 ECI Today Live Updates: Mizo National Front's R Lalthangliana has won the Dampa bypolls, defeating Vanlalsailova of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Lalhmingthanga Sailo of BJP, and John Rotluangliana of Indian National Congress. (INC). Mizoram's opposition party, Mizo National Front (MNF) retained the Dampa assembly seat in the Mamit district, R Lalthangliana defeating his nearest rival, Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). Lalthangliana clinched the seat by a small margin of just 562 votes, as per the website of the Election Commission.
Lalthangliana got 6,981 votes, which is 40.23 percent of the total vote share. With 6,419 votes, Vanlalsailova secured 36.61 percent of the total polled votes. Congress party's candidate John Rotluangalian stood third with 2,394 votes while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Lalhmingthanga came fourth with 1,541 votes.