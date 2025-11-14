By Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Mizo National Front's R Lalthangliana wins Dampa bypolls

By Election Results 2025: Mizo National Front's R Lalthangliana has won the Dampa bypolls defeating Vanlalsailova of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Lalhmingthanga Sailo of BJP, and John Rotluangliana of Indian National Congress (INC).

By-Election Results 2025 ECI Today Live Updates: Mizo National Front's R Lalthangliana has won the Dampa bypolls, defeating Vanlalsailova of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Lalhmingthanga Sailo of BJP, and John Rotluangliana of Indian National Congress. (INC). Mizoram's opposition party, Mizo National Front (MNF) retained the Dampa assembly seat in the Mamit district, R Lalthangliana defeating his nearest rival, Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). Lalthangliana clinched the seat by a small margin of just 562 votes, as per the website of the Election Commission.

Lalthangliana got 6,981 votes, which is 40.23 percent of the total vote share. With 6,419 votes, Vanlalsailova secured 36.61 percent of the total polled votes. Congress party's candidate John Rotluangalian stood third with 2,394 votes while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Lalhmingthanga came fourth with 1,541 votes.