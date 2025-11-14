By Election Results 2025: Congress' Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' wins Rajasthan's Anta seat by over 15,000 votes margin

Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini gives BIG update on his health, says his children are ‘sleepless’: 'It has not been an easy...'
INDIA
In the by-election of Rajasthan's Anta, Congress party's candidate Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' won the seat by a margin of over 15,000 voters.
Congress party's candidate Pramod Jain, aka Bhaya, has clinched the Rajasthan Anta constituency seat with a margin of over 15,000 votes. As per the data available on the Election Commission's website, Pramod Jain emerged victorious, receiving 69,571 votes, after a close face-off against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Morpal Suman. There were a total of 15 candidates in the electoral fray, and the INC's candidate clinched the seat, with the BJP candidate being the runner-up.
After 20 rounds of counting of votes, Congress Party's Pramod Jain clinched Rajasthan's Anta constituency seat by a margin of over 15,000 votes.
Pramod Jain Bhaya clinches the Anta by-election — a significant win for Congress.@santwana99 @jayanthjacob @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/1JDYGmOzmj— Rajesh Asnani (@asnaniraajesh) November 14, 2025
Along with the Bihar Assembly Elections, by-election results are also being announced which cover constituencies spread across Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, and Jharkhand. So far, in the by-election results 2025, Mizo National Front's R Lalthangliana won Mizoram's Dampa seat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Harmeet Singh Sandhu won the Tarn Taran seat from Punjab, and BJP's Devyani Rana from Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir.
Harmeet Singh won the seat after a tough competition from Mandeep Singh Khalsa (Independent), Karanbir Singh (Indian National Congress), and Harjit Singh Sandhu (BJP).