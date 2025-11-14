By Election Results 2025: BJP wins Nagrota, Congress clinches Jubilee Hills and Anta

Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini gives BIG update on his health, says his children are ‘sleepless’: 'It has not been an easy...'
INDIA
By Election Results 2025: Out of eight bypoll seats, the results for six constituencies have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Check out the full list here.
Counting of votes for by-elections in eight Assembly constituencies across six states and one Union Territory began on Friday, November 14. Out of these eight, the results on six seats have been declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI). So far, the Congress party has clinched two seats, Anta (Rajasthan) and Jubilee Hills (Telangana), whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir) seat and is leading on Nuapada (Odisha).
|Constituency
|Winner
|Party's name
|Votes
|Budgam (J&K)
|Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi
|Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party
|21,576
|Nagrota (J&K)
|Devyani Rana
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|42,350
|Dampa (Mizoram)
|Dr R Lalthangliana
|Mizo National Front
|6,981
|Tarn Taran (Punjab)
|Harmeet Singh Sandhi
|Aam Aadmi Party
|42,649
|Anta (Rajasthan)
|Pramod Jain 'Bhaya'
|Indian National Congress
|69,571
|Jubilee Hills (Telangana)
|Naveen Yadav
|Indian National Congress
|98,988
|Ghatsila (Jharkhand)
|Somesh Chandra Soren
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Leading
|Nuapada (Odisha)
|Jay Dholakia
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Leading