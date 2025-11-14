FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

By Election Results 2025: BJP wins Nagrota, Congress clinches Jubilee Hills and Anta

By Election Results 2025: Out of eight bypoll seats, the results for six constituencies have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Check out the full list here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 04:38 PM IST

Counting of votes for by-elections in eight Assembly constituencies across six states and one Union Territory began on Friday, November 14. Out of these eight, the results on six seats have been declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI). So far, the Congress party has clinched two seats, Anta (Rajasthan) and Jubilee Hills (Telangana), whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir) seat and is leading on Nuapada (Odisha).

 

By-Election Results 2025: Complete winners' list

Constituency Winner Party's name Votes
Budgam (J&K)  Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party 21,576
Nagrota (J&K) Devyani Rana Bharatiya Janata Party 42,350
Dampa (Mizoram) Dr R Lalthangliana Mizo National Front 6,981
Tarn Taran (Punjab) Harmeet Singh Sandhi Aam Aadmi Party 42,649
Anta (Rajasthan)  Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' Indian National Congress 69,571
Jubilee Hills (Telangana) Naveen Yadav Indian National Congress 98,988
Ghatsila (Jharkhand)  Somesh Chandra Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Leading
Nuapada (Odisha)  Jay Dholakia Bharatiya Janata Party Leading

 

