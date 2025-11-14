By Election Results 2025: BJP's Devyani Rana wins J&K's Nagrota assembly seat by huge margin

In the by-election for the Nagrota constituency seat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devyani Rana won the constituency by a huge margin.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed to retain the Nagrota constituency seat of Jammu and Kashmir, with late Devender Rana's daughter Devyani Rana clinching the Assembly seat with a huge margin of over 24,647 votes. The voting for the bypolls in Nagrota assembly constituency was held on November 11 and the counting began at 8 am on Friday.

After clinching the seat, Devyani said, ''I am very lucky that I got the support of BJP. I would like to thank every leader and other workers of BJP, family of Rana sir, everyone together made sure that I won the election. In 2024, Nagrota had given the blessing to Rana sir, and today, too, the people of Nagrota have blessed me.''

#WATCH | Newly-elected BJP MLA from Nagrota, Devyani Rana says, "I am fortunate that the manner in which Nagrota blessed Rana sahib (her father, late MLA Devender Singh Rana), they did their duty of being a family today too and blessed me. I will be thankful to them...When BJP…

Devyani Rana defeated nine other candidates contesting for the seat in the bypoll elections. The BJP candidate beat the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (India) candidate Harsh Dev Singh with a margin of 24 thousand votes. While Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate Shamim Begum trailed by a margin of around 26 thousand votes.

Nagrota saw a tough fight between the BJP and the National Conference (NC), with the latter fielding Shamim Begum.

Who is Devyani Rana?

Rana is the daughter of former BJP MLA Devender Rana, who died on October 31, 2024, a week after taking oath as MLA of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Rana had been a two-time MLA of Nagrota. While he won the 2024 polls under the BJP ticket, he was part of the JKNC and won under their ticket in 2014.