By-election in 56 assembly seats across country on November 3, includes 28 from Madhya Pradesh
By-elections on 56 assembly constituency across states include 28 from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Gujarat, seven from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Jharkhand, Nagaland, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, and Odisha. One each assembly constituency from Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Haryana will also go on polls on November 3. The result for these by-polls will be announced along with Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 10.
