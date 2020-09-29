By-election in 56 assembly seats across country on November 3, includes 28 from Madhya Pradesh

The Election commission of India has announced dates for 56 assembly By-elections across the country and one Valmiki Nagar parliamentary constituency of Bihar. The by-election assembly seats include 28 from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Gujarat, seven from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Jharkhand, Nagaland, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, and Odisha. One each assembly constituency from Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Haryana will also go on polls on November 3. The result for these by-polls will be announced along with Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 10.