BVR Subrahmanyam appointed new CEO of NITI Aayog (file photo)

The Centre has appointed former IAS officer BVR Subrahmanyam as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog. He replaced Parameswaran lyer who has been named the Executive Director of the World Bank

Subrahmanyam is a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre. Last year, he was appointed as chairman and managing director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) on contract basis. He was appointed to the post for a period of two years after his superannuation on September 30.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam's appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Iyer, who was working as Niti Aayog CEO, has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA for a tenure of three years, it said.

He will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana, the order said. Iyer was on June 24, 2022, appointed as Niti Aayog CEO for a period of two years.

In another order, Rajesh Rai has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited -- a public sector undertaking -- for a period of five years. Rai is at present General Manager, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).

(With inputs from PTI)

