Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'For the next term...': Rajeev Shukla officially confirms name of new BCCI president, explains how decision was made

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, other popular Bollywood celebrities who weren’t born in India

Viral Video shows train passengers stealing bedsheet, towels, from 1st AC coach, staff gives warning, WATCH their reaction

Charlie Kirk memorial service: Tens of thousands expected to gather; Trump, Vance to pay tribute

Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur in trouble? Yadav community organises protest, says film's title should be changed to...

GST 3.0: THESE lifesaving medicines, drugs to get tax-free', check full list here

PM Modi hails 'GST Bachat Utsav' as first step of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, know how it will benefit middle class, others

Asia Cup 2025: R Ashwin rips into Pakistan over IND vs PAK no-handshake debate, Andy Pycroft criticism

'Buy swadeshi that carries sweat of our sons and daughter', PM Modi urges citizens to step towards self-reliant India

Rise & Fall: Arjun Bijlani slams Bali, Akriti Negi after getting saved by audience votes, says 'meri biwi ko...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'For the next term...': Rajeev Shukla officially confirms name of new BCCI president, explains how decision was made

'For the next term...': Rajeev Shukla officially confirms name of new BCCI prez

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, other popular Bollywood celebrities who weren’t born in India

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, other popular Bollywood celebrities who weren’t bo

Viral Video shows train passengers stealing bedsheet, towels, from 1st AC coach, staff gives warning, WATCH their reaction

Viral Video shows train passengers stealing bedsheet, towels, from 1st AC coach,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Buy swadeshi that carries sweat of our sons and daughter', PM Modi urges citizens to step towards self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday evening, September 21, called on the citizens to promote swadeshi (indigenous) products. He urged citizens to step towards self-reliance by reducing dependence on foreign-made goods.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 06:16 PM IST

'Buy swadeshi that carries sweat of our sons and daughter', PM Modi urges citizens to step towards self-reliant India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image credit: DD News)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday evening, September 21, called on the citizens to promote swadeshi (indigenous) products. He urged citizens to step towards self-reliance by reducing dependence on foreign-made goods. In his address to the nation, he highlighted that people are often clueless about the origin of everyday items, like a comb. 

Pertinent to note that the Prime Minister's remarks come amid the ongoing tensions with the United States following a steep 50 percent tariff on Indian imports announced by President Donald Trump. “Often, we don’t even know if the comb in our pocket is made in India or abroad,” the Prime Minister said. Batting for a self-reliant India, PM Modi added, “We should buy products that are made in India, made with the hard work of our country’s youth. Products that carry the sweat of our sons and daughters". 

The Prime Minister pointed out that the "mantra of swadeshi" strengthened the country's freedom movement. "The mantra of swadeshi gave strength to our freedom movement; today, it will also empower our quest for prosperity."

"I also urge all state governments to join this campaign of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Swadeshi and to create an environment for investment by increasing production in their states...When the nation and states work together, the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' will be fulfilled", he said. 

PM Modi hails GST reforms 

In his address, PM Modi hailed GST reforms, stating the "GST Bachat Utsav" begins tomorrow, as the reforms will help the middle-class, farmers, and youth save big. "Tyohaaro ke iss mausam mein sabka muh meetha hoga. Desh ke har pariwar ki khushiya badhegi... I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to millions of families across the country for the Next Generation GST reforms and 'Bachat Utsav'. These reforms will accelerate India's growth story, simplify business, make investment more attractive, and make every state an equal partner in the race for development..." he said. 

ALSO READ | PM Modi bats for self-reliant India, hails GST reforms | Top quotes

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup 2025: R Ashwin rips into Pakistan over IND vs PAK no-handshake debate, Andy Pycroft criticism
Asia Cup 2025: R Ashwin rips into Pakistan over IND vs PAK no-handshake debate
Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur in trouble? Yadav community organises protest, says film's title should be changed to...
Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur in trouble? Yadav community organises protest
Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, other popular Bollywood celebrities who weren’t born in India
Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, other popular Bollywood celebrities who weren’t bo
Viral Video shows train passengers stealing bedsheet, towels, from 1st AC coach, staff gives warning, WATCH their reaction
Viral Video shows train passengers stealing bedsheet, towels, from 1st AC coach,
Russia blacklists 'international satanists', freezes financial assets of members due to involvement in...
Russia blacklists 'international satanists', freezes financial assets of...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE