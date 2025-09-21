'Buy swadeshi that carries sweat of our sons and daughter', PM Modi urges citizens to step towards self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday evening, September 21, called on the citizens to promote swadeshi (indigenous) products. He urged citizens to step towards self-reliance by reducing dependence on foreign-made goods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday evening, September 21, called on the citizens to promote swadeshi (indigenous) products. He urged citizens to step towards self-reliance by reducing dependence on foreign-made goods. In his address to the nation, he highlighted that people are often clueless about the origin of everyday items, like a comb.

Pertinent to note that the Prime Minister's remarks come amid the ongoing tensions with the United States following a steep 50 percent tariff on Indian imports announced by President Donald Trump. “Often, we don’t even know if the comb in our pocket is made in India or abroad,” the Prime Minister said. Batting for a self-reliant India, PM Modi added, “We should buy products that are made in India, made with the hard work of our country’s youth. Products that carry the sweat of our sons and daughters".

The Prime Minister pointed out that the "mantra of swadeshi" strengthened the country's freedom movement. "The mantra of swadeshi gave strength to our freedom movement; today, it will also empower our quest for prosperity."

"I also urge all state governments to join this campaign of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Swadeshi and to create an environment for investment by increasing production in their states...When the nation and states work together, the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' will be fulfilled", he said.

PM Modi hails GST reforms

In his address, PM Modi hailed GST reforms, stating the "GST Bachat Utsav" begins tomorrow, as the reforms will help the middle-class, farmers, and youth save big. "Tyohaaro ke iss mausam mein sabka muh meetha hoga. Desh ke har pariwar ki khushiya badhegi... I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to millions of families across the country for the Next Generation GST reforms and 'Bachat Utsav'. These reforms will accelerate India's growth story, simplify business, make investment more attractive, and make every state an equal partner in the race for development..." he said.

