'But Pakistan is Pakistan': Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Islamabad for stopping postal service

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday slammed Pakistan for stopping postal service from India, which is in direct contravention of the World's Postal Union's norms.

The Union Minister said that Pakistan took the decision to halt postal service from India without providing any prior notice.

#WATCH "For the last two months, Pakistan has stopped postal service from India. It's directly in contravention of the World Postal Union's norms," says, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/gm04ITuq3z — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

"Pakistan's decision is directly in contravention of international postal union norms. But Pakistan is Pakistan," PTI quoted Ravi Shankar Prasad as saying.

He added that the postal service between the two nations had stopped for the last two months.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is continuing with its tactics of repeated ceasefire violations to push terrorists inside the Indian territory.

However, on Sunday, the Indian Army targeted terror launch pads inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and destroyed 3-4 terror camps after Islamabad resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations.

Speaking on Indian Army's attack, General Bipin Rawat said 6-10 Pakistani soldiers were killed and at least 3 terror camps were destroyed in PoK in artillery firing from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The attack was in retaliation to the support provided by the Pakistani Army to push terrorists into the Indian territory. The Indian Army said two personnel were martyred and a civilian lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector on Saturday.