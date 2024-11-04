The gifted watch, a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller, stands as one of Rolex's most sophisticated creations, both in design and functionality

In a rare gesture of gratitude, Gurdip Dev Bath, a businessman originally from Jalandhar, has gifted a Rolex watch valued at ₹1 crore to his contractor, Harjinder Singh Roopra, for his exceptional work on a grand 9-acre property near Zirakpur.

The gifted watch, a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller, stands as one of Rolex's most sophisticated creations, both in design and functionality.

Crafted in 18-carat yellow gold, this rare timepiece exudes luxury and refinement, with its warm champagne-coloured dial adding a touch of elegance that complements its bold, commanding presence.

Gurdip Dev Bath, who commissioned the sprawling estate, said that contractor Rajinder Singh Roopra’s commitment to quality, speed of delivery, and meticulous attention to detail inspired him to make the generous gesture.

The impressive project, which resembles a modern-day fortress, was led by Roopra, a contractor hailing from Shahkot in Punjab.

Over a period of two years, Roopra managed a daily workforce of more than 200 labourers to complete the expansive property on schedule.

Speaking about the project, Dev Bath praised Roopra's dedication, noting that the contractor went above and beyond expectations, delivering not only on time but with an impeccable standard of craftsmanship.

"This is not just a house; it’s a statement of grandeur, carefully designed and constructed to reflect timeless elegance," said Bath.

The design, executed by architect Ranjodh Singh, features a sweeping boundary wall enclosing the estate, making it a private fort. Inside, the property includes expansive halls, carefully landscaped gardens, and unique architectural elements that bring both style and practicality to the space.

Bath explained that Roopra’s way of working made the process smooth and productive. "His commitment to timelines, coupled with a remarkable eye for detail, provided more than I could have asked for," Bath shared, adding that Roopra not only met but exceeded the family’s expectations throughout the project.

Receiving the Rolex, Roopra expressed his appreciation and was visibly moved by the unexpected recognition. He shared that working on such a large-scale and refined project was both a challenge and a rewarding experience, crediting the cohesive efforts of the entire workforce in bringing the vision to life.

Furthermore, the contractor, Rajinder Singh Roopra, shared that building a property of this caliber was no easy task, particularly one that would embody the spirit of Rajasthani forts. Drawing inspiration from the grandeur of Jaipur’s and Jodhpur’s architectural wonders, his team faced unique challenges in blending the strength and solidity of a fortress with the elegance and refinement of a modern home.

The estate, which boasts a seamless blend of modern luxury and traditional aesthetics, stands as a testament to the dedication and skill of all involved. For Bath, the property represents a lifelong dream fulfilled, and he hopes it will serve as a family legacy, holding memories for generations to come.

Notably, the watch that Rajinder Singh Roopra received from Gurdip Bath has a signature Oyster bracelet, crafted with robust gold links, combines comfort and durability, embodying Rolex’s reputation for resilience and precision. This particular Sky-Dweller is highly coveted for its rarity, making it a prized possession and a fitting tribute to exceptional achievement.