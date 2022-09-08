Search icon
Businessman Atulya Mafatlal passes away at 60: Know all about the industrialist’s life

Businessman Atulya Mafatlal has passed away at the age of 60 in Mumbai. The industrialist reportedly passes away in his sleep on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

Businessman Atulya Mafatlal (Photo - Twitter)

Industrialist and businessman Atulya Mafatlal, who belonged to the Yogindra Mafatlal group, has passes away at the age of 60 on Thursday. According to news reports, the businessman had died in his sleep in Mumbai in his house, after feeling uneasy at night.

As per Hindustan Times reports, a close friend of Mafatlal had said that the industrialist had been feeling uneasy before he went to bed. He had woken up around 4 am with a feeling of uneasiness but eventually went back to sleep.

When the home staff went to check on his health around 6 am, Mafatlal was not awake. The staff members had then informed his son, who had later called the family physician. Atulya Mafatlal was later taken to the Breach Candy Hospital, where he was reported as brought dead.

Who was Atulya Mafatlal?

Atulya Mafatlal was a celebrated businessman in Mumbai and was a significant part of the Yogindra Mafatlal group. He had been married twice - his first wife was Payal Girdharlal and his second, was socialite Sheetal Bhagat.

Atulya had been embroiled in a lot of legal disputes, most of them involving his family. His legal disputes were surrounding his marital problems, issues with siblings, property, and some involving missing jewelry.

He was an integral part of the Yogindra Mafatlal group, which specializes in chemical production, textiles, and dyestuffs. After the death of the group patriarch Yogindra Mafatlal, many family disputes erupted within the company.

In the midst of differences, the Mafatlal house was split into two with one section occupied by Atulya and his family, and the other section occupied by his brother Ajay, their mother, and Atulya's children from his previous marriage.

