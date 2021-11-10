Headlines

Business idea: Earn lakhs sitting at home with investment starting Rs 5,000

Initially, you start it on a small level according to your need and can increase further when profit and sales increase.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 08:00 PM IST

If you want to start a business, this news is for you. We are going to tell you about a great business idea where you will be able to earn a lot of money. These days, this business is in great demand and the best thing is you can start with very little investment.

We are talking about the business of the bonsai plant. These days the demand for medicinal plants has increased a lot. People are earning a lot of money from this business. You too can start growing and selling bonsai plants.

Apart from decoration, the bonsai plant can also be used for astrology and architecture. The Central Government also provides financial assistance to start this business.

Initially, you start it on a small level according to your need and can increase further when profit and sales increase.

You can do this business in two ways. First, you can start this business at your home by investing very little money. But it will take some time because it takes at least two to five years for the bonsai plant to be ready. Apart from this, you can also bring plants from the nursery and sell them at 30 to 50 per cent more price.

Many people consider it a lucky plant. That's why it is kept for decoration at home and office. So the demand for this plant has increased a lot. These plants can be sold in the market from Rs 200 to about Rs 2500. Apart from this, people who are fond of the bonsai plant are ready to pay any price.

To start this, the business you need clean water, sandy soil or sand, pot and glass pot, ground or roof, 100 to 150 square feet, clean pebbles or glass balls, thin wire, a spray bottle for spraying water on plants, and a net to make the shade will be needed. To start this business on a small scale, about Rs 5,000 will be needed. On the other hand, if you want to start it on a large scale, then it will cost up to Rs 20,000.

An average cost per plant in three years will come out to be Rs 240, out of which the government will provide an assistance of Rs 120 per plant. Except for the North East, the government and the farmers have to invest 50 per cent each for its cultivation. Of the 50 per cent government share, 60 per cent will be borne by the Center and 40 per cent by the state. Whereas in the North East, 60 per cent of the government will be invested by the government and 40 per cent by the farmers. In 60 per cent of the government money, 90 per cent will be shared by the central and 10 per cent by the state government. Its nodal officer in the district will provide you complete information.

According to the need and species, you can plant 1,500 to 2,500 saplings in one hectare. If you plant a sapling on 3×2.5 meters, then about 1,500 plants will be planted in one hectare. You can also grow another crop in the space left between two plants. After 4 years, you can easily earn Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh. Additionally, there is no need to perform the transplantation every year, because the bamboo plant lasts for about 40 years.

