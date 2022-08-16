Search icon
Bus carrying 39 ITBP and J-K Police jawans falls into gorge in Pahalgam, 6 killed

The jawans were returning from duty at the Amarnath Yatra when the fatal accident took place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

Bus carrying 39 ITBP and J-K Police jawans falls into gorge in Pahalgam, 6 killed
Photo: ANI/ Videograb

In a major accident in Jammu and Kashmir, a bus carrying 37 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans and 2 J-K policemen fell to the riverbed in Pahalgam after a reported brake failure. Six ITBP jawans lost their lives in the incident while others received injuries, ANI reported. They are being airlifted to Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

The security forces personnel were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty when the fatal accident took place. The bus fell into the river bed in a deep gorge lying between Pahalgam and Chandanwari, police said. It was on its way to the police control room in Srinagar from Chandanwari. 

 

Two reportedly died on the spot while 4-5 others have succumbed to their injuries. The death toll could rise further, it is feared. Around 6 more personnel are in critical condition and are being airlifted. A Border Security Force (BSF) helicopter has been pressed into rescue efforts.

"A bus carrying 39 personnel fell down into a roadside river bed after its brakes reportedly failed. The troops were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam. Casualties are feared and more details are awaited," an ITBP spokesperson said in Delhi. 

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

