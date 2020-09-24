Bus-sized asteroid to pass by close to Earth's atmosphere on Sept 24

As per the astronomers, the asteroid is roughly 15 to 30 feet--the size of a small school bus.

NASA, the world's premier space agency on Thursday stated that an asteroid will pass close to earth on Thursday at a distance of bout 22,000 kilometres above the surface of the earth.

As per NASA, the asteroid will make its approach below the ring of geostationary satellites orbiting about 22,000 miles (36,000 kilometres) away from Earth.

However, the scientists have categorically said that the asteroid will not cause any harm to earthlings.

As per the astronomers, the asteroid is roughly 15 to 30 feet--the size of a small school bus.

“There are a large number of tiny asteroids like this one, and several of them approach our planet as close as this several times every year. In fact, asteroids of this size impact our atmosphere at an average rate of about once every year or two” said Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

Catalina Sky Survey at the University of Arizona in Tucson discovered the asteroid named 2020 SW on Friday.