FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mirzapur The Movie: Good news for fans of Prime Video show as Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi are set to...

Exclusive | Nehal Chudasama admits Amaal Mallik ABUSED Farrhana Bhatt, calls Tanya Mittal 'crazy psychopath'

Bad news for Prashant Kishore, landed in controversy after being listed as voter of Bihar and..., EC issues notice

Bad news for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Yash fans as Love & War and Toxic will now clash with...

AI has become the new normal for today's market and information is the currency that drives everything

The Impact Capital of the World is Now Open to Everyone

Meet Paul Biya, world's oldest president who wins re-election in Cameroon, his age is...

Bus parked meters away from Air India plane at Delhi Airport T3 catches fire; WATCH

Kuldeep Yadav OUT, Harshit Rana IN? Team India's predicted Playing XI for 1st T20I vs Australia

Here's how Rupali Ganguly is keeping Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star 'Kaka' Satish Shah's legacy alive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mirzapur The Movie: Good news for fans of Prime Video show as Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi are set to...

Mirzapur The Movie: Pankaj, Ali, Shweta wrap up Banaras schedule

Exclusive | Nehal Chudasama admits Amaal Mallik ABUSED Farrhana Bhatt, calls Tanya Mittal 'crazy psychopath'

Exclusive | Nehal Chudasama admits Amaal Mallik ABUSED Farrhana Bhatt

Bad news for Prashant Kishore, landed in controversy after being listed as voter of Bihar and..., EC issues notice

Bad news for Prashant Kishore, landed in controversy after being listed as voter

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bus parked meters away from Air India plane at Delhi Airport T3 catches fire; WATCH

The bus caught fire near C-34 Pier, Terminal-3, around 12:25 pm on Tuesday. "The bus is reportedly a CNG bus, and the cause of the fire is some technical malfunction," the CISF said.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 04:45 PM IST

Bus parked meters away from Air India plane at Delhi Airport T3 catches fire; WATCH
The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) described it as a "stray incident."
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A bus operated by AISATS, a ground handling service provider for Air India, caught fire at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 on Tuesday afternoon. It was parked just meters away from an Air India plane. No aircraft, airport facilities, or passengers were injured in the incident, according to a statement from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The bus caught fire near C-34 Pier, Terminal-3, around 12:25 pm. "The bus is reportedly a CNG bus, and the cause of the fire is some technical malfunction," the CISF said.

As per reports, the information was immediately passed to the Fire Service, and necessary action was taken. The ARFF team responded, and the fire has been extinguished. The situation has been brought under control.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) described it as a "stray incident" and said that all operations continued as normal. "Our expert ARFF team on the ground immediately swung into action and extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes. The bus was stationary and fully vacant at the time off the incident. There were no injuries/casualties. All operations continue to be normal. Safety of our passengers and staff remains paramount to us, (sic)" DIAL said in a post on X. Officials launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze. The Delhi airport has three terminals and four runways, and can handle more than 100 million passengers a year.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From cab driver to owning multiple companies, this is how Money Singh fulfilled his American Dream, he now earns...
From cab driver to owning multiple companies, this is how Money Singh fulfilled
From Anushka Sharma to Sonakshi Sinha: 5 Bollywood actresses who portrayed cancer fighters with strength and grace
Bollywood actresses who portrayed cancer fighters with strength and grace
When will the OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50MP Dual Camera and 7,300mAh Battery launch in India?
When will the OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 launch in India?
Emraan Hashmi urges Muslim community to watch Haq, says he read the script keeping his religion in mind: 'I wanted to see...'
Emraan Hashmi urges Muslim community to watch Haq co-starring Yami Gautam
Salman Khan lands in MAJOR trouble, Pakistan declares him 'terrorist', blacklist him for...; here's why
Salman Khan lands in MAJOR trouble, Pakistan declares him 'terrorist'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE