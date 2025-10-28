Bus parked meters away from Air India plane at Delhi Airport T3 catches fire; WATCH

The bus caught fire near C-34 Pier, Terminal-3, around 12:25 pm on Tuesday. "The bus is reportedly a CNG bus, and the cause of the fire is some technical malfunction," the CISF said.

A bus operated by AISATS, a ground handling service provider for Air India, caught fire at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 on Tuesday afternoon. It was parked just meters away from an Air India plane. No aircraft, airport facilities, or passengers were injured in the incident, according to a statement from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The bus caught fire near C-34 Pier, Terminal-3, around 12:25 pm. "The bus is reportedly a CNG bus, and the cause of the fire is some technical malfunction," the CISF said.

As per reports, the information was immediately passed to the Fire Service, and necessary action was taken. The ARFF team responded, and the fire has been extinguished. The situation has been brought under control.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) described it as a "stray incident" and said that all operations continued as normal. "Our expert ARFF team on the ground immediately swung into action and extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes. The bus was stationary and fully vacant at the time off the incident. There were no injuries/casualties. All operations continue to be normal. Safety of our passengers and staff remains paramount to us, (sic)" DIAL said in a post on X. Officials launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze. The Delhi airport has three terminals and four runways, and can handle more than 100 million passengers a year.

