Bus driver’s son to Chief Minister: The rise and rise of Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu joined politics at 17 and rose from a student leader to a councillor, an MLA and finally Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was sworn in as new Himachal CM in presence of Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders on Sunday | Photo: IANS

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who used to sell milk in Chhota Shimla, on Sunday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The son of a bus driver, Sukhu entered his political career at just 17 years of age. He rose through the ranks starting out with no backing and eventually succeeded in asserting his influence in a state where the Congress’ direction has been helmed by veteran leader Virbhadra Singh for over 50 years.

Sukhu was sworn in as the new Himachal CM after Congress returned to power winning 40 seats of the 68-member Assembly in the recently concluded polls. The four-time MLA from Nadaun was picked by the Congress high command to lead the party in the state over Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh. 

He gained prominence in the politics of Himachal, rising from a student leader to a councillor and then an MLA. 58-year-old Sukhu is a known detractor of six-time Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh. He was born in a relatively unknown village Bhavran in Nadaun in Hamirpur District. Sukhu was president of HP Congress for a record six years. 

