INDIA

Bus carrying Vaishno devi pilgrims fall into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, here's what we know so far

At least 1 dead and several injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi falls off the Jammu-Pathankot highway into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on August 21.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 01:43 PM IST

Bus carrying Vaishno devi pilgrims fall into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, here's what we know so far

At least 1 dead and several injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi falls off the Jammu-Pathankot highway into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on August 21, Thursday. The bus carrying pilgrims to Katra from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, suffered a tyre burst and fall off the highway in Jatwal. 

The dead was identified as 45-year-old Iqbal Singh of Amroha. 39 injured people have been rushed to hospital in Samba. While criticially injured people are shifted to AIIMS, Jammu, for specialised treatment, the police said.

As per Indian Express, injured include Phool Kumar, Om Kala, Rum Singh, Bala, Kajal, Rakesh Kumar, Pushpa, Ompal, Mavasi, Nambir, Jaipal, Sobram, Reena, Suraj, Mukesh, Arti, Ramvati, Rinku, Uadal Singh, Nirmal, Ashok, Kaushal, and Dushant Singh. Pushpinder, Bhagwan Saye, Khoof Chand, Gajraj, Vijender, Rajinder, and Poonam, besides others were reffered to AIIMS.

 

 

