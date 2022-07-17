Bus carrying BMP jawans from Muzaffarpur overturns in Bihar's Jamui

Courtesy: ANI

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday in the Malaypur area of Bihar's Jamui district when a bus carrying Bihar Military Police (BMP) jawans was involved in an accident, resulting in critical injuries to 23 BMP jawans.

The bus carrying BMP jawans arrived in Jamui as part of security preparations for the Chief Minister's event on July 18. The vehicle overturned on Sunday morning, injuring 23 of the jawans.

The incident took place near a power grid of the Malaypur police station area of Jamui district on Sunday morning when the bus carrying jawans overturned in a 10-feet pit on the roadside. It is pertinent to mention that for the security arrangements for CM Nitish Kumar's programme in Jamui, these Bihar Military Police personnel were taken by Bihar police bus to the Jamui police line from Muzaffarpur district.

Local police officials present on the spot confirmed the news and said, "All the injured jawan have been moved to Sadar Hospital for treatment.Prima facie, it appears that the driver of the bus fell asleep following which the bus overturned on the road."

The police is present on the spot and is looking into the matter.