Breaking: Bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, 7 killed, 45 injured

A bus fell off a cliff and into a ravine in Bhakarapet in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday around 11.30 pm.

At least seven people were killed and 45 people have sustained injuries in the accident.

According to the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), the driver’s negligence is believed to be the cause of the accident. "The accident happened as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver’s negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati," he said. The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The private bus was travelling from Dharmavaram in Anantapur district to a village near Nagari in Chittoor and was carrying a wedding party of 52 people.

The rescue operation was stated by the police, rescue teams and fire department personnel launched. The operation continued in the morning as well.

(With inputs from ANI)