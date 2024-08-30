'Bus 3 jaatiyan hain...': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks on caste census, Congress hits back

The Congress party has hit back at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on caste census, which has been a long-pending demand of the opposition.

Following Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks on caste census that there are only three castes, poor, farmers and women, Congress hit back at the actor-turned-politican and said that she belongs to an upper caste and therefore lacks understanding of the conditions faced by people from backward communities.

In an interview with Lallantop, Kangna shared her views on caste census and said, "“My position is the same as Yogi Adityanath's. Saath rahenge nek rahenge, batenge katenge (let’s stay together, remain good. If we are divided, we will be destroyed)”.

“Bas Bas 3 jaatiya hain, gareeb, kissan aur mahilayein. Iske ilawa chauthi koi jaat he nahi honi chahaye (There are only three castes, poor, farmers and women. There should be no fourth caste)", she added.

Moreover, the Mandi MP stressed that there should be no caste census at all.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Surpiya Shrinate lashed out at the BJP MP and said, "Today, BJP MP Kangana said again, 'There should be no caste census at all.' 'Why should there be one? Why determine caste? There is nothing like caste around me.' Madam, you are an upper caste, wealthy, a star, and an MP. How would you know the condition of a Dalit, backward, tribal, or poor General Caste individual? Do listen to the full statement. And now, Modi ji, break your silence. If not to us, then at least tell your allies JDU and LJP's Chirag Paswan your stance.”

पूरा वक्तव्य ज़रूर सुनिए… pic.twitter.com/1NFE7GuCDp — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) August 29, 2024

When the BJP sidestepped from Kangana's remarks

Earlier this month, Kangana Ranaut landed into trouble when she alleged that 'bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place' during farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. The BJP, meanwhile, had sidestepped from her remarks expressing 'strong disagreement'.

“The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut,” the BJP had said.

Caste census has been a long-pending demand of the opposition

Caste-census has been a long-pending demand of the opposition INDIA bloc, with claims that it would be conducive to policy-making for people belonging to different castes based on their population.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, significantly raised the issue of caste census during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.