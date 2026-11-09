'Bursting firecrackers cures diseases', says Kolkata's BJP MLA

West Bengal BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari has withdrawn her claim that bursting firecrackers can cure diseases, saying the remark was based on traditional beliefs and apologising if it hurt anyone.

Adhikari said lighting lamps and performing yagnas were traditionally believed to help remove social evils. (Image credit:Twitter)

BJP MLA and actor Papiya Adhikari has apologised for her claim that bursting firecrackers can cure several diseases. The Tollygunge legislator also accused the media of presenting her remarks in a different way.

When asked about her now viral statement, Adhikari dismissed the controversy and said the media should not have given it such a spin.

"Nahi, nahi aisa baat koi kuch nahi hai. Ye media waalon ne kya maine kar rahe hain mujhe pata nahi hai. Ye nahi karna chahiye (No, no, nothing like that at all. I don't know what the media is up to. They shouldn't be doing this)," she said.

She then explained that her earlier statement was linked to beliefs passed down by previous generations.

MLA says comment was based on traditional beliefs

Adhikari said lighting lamps and performing yagnas were traditionally believed to help remove social evils. She added that such beliefs needed to be viewed differently today because science had advanced.

"Purvaj ka ye kahavat tha ki ye sab hota hai. Asal main ye deep ka parv hai. Diya jalane ka parv hai. Samajik jitna buraiyaan hota hai woh mitaya jaata hai. Toh ye hamara jo yagya hota tha, ya deep jalane se bahut kuch mitaya jaata tha. Abhi toh firecrackers ka yug aa gaya toh abhi science itna badh chuka hai ki ye baat abhi theek nahi hai (Our ancestors used to say that all of this - the lighting of lamps - serves a purpose. In essence, this is a festival of lights - a festival of lighting lamps - meant to eradicate social evils. In the past, this ritual - this yagya or the act of lighting lamps - was believed to help eliminate many such ills)," she said.

She acknowledged that the traditional explanation was no longer appropriate in an age of scientific progress.

‘Consider it retracted’: Adhikari apologises

The MLA also offered an apology and said she was willing to withdraw her statement. "Toh agar koi aahat hua toh hum kshama maang lete hain. Hum mera baat wapas bhi le sakte hain. Wapas le liya, samjho. Lekin ye samajik buraiyaan mit jata tha, abhi mit jaati hai (So, if anyone has been hurt, we apologise. We can even retract what we said - consider it retracted. But these social evils used to be eradicated, and they are still being eradicated today)," she said.

What did Papiya Adhikari say during Kali Puja?

The controversy began when Adhikari attended a Kali Puja inauguration in her constituency. A firecracker went off in front of her as she addressed the gathering.

Speaking in Bangla, she said that firecrackers were an important part of the celebrations and that people would follow police guidelines.

"Our Chief Minister has said that we will burst firecrackers. How can Kalu Puja be complete without firecrackers? We will definitely burst firecrackers. However, we will follow the guidelines by the police," she said.

She then added, "You will see that bursting firecrackers will cure several diseases."

Suvendu Adhikari defends green firecrackers during celebrations

The remarks came amid a wider debate over firecracker use during Kali Puja and Diwali in West Bengal.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had claimed that noise pollution was largely under control during this year's celebrations. He defended the use of green firecrackers as part of the festivities, while acknowledging that some crackers had been burst beyond the permitted hours.

Responding to complaints about loud firecrackers in Kolkata and other parts of the state on Kali Puja night, the Chief Minister said, "The complaints are being raised by communists."

CM accuses Left of distancing itself from religious traditions

Suvendu Adhikari also alleged that some political opponents were uncomfortable with what he described as the revival of Sanatan traditions in Bengal.

He accused the Left of turning Hindu festivals into cultural programmes while distancing themselves from religious practices.

"Some people have a problem because of this resurgence of Sanatan traditions. Those raising complaints had turned Hindu festivals into cultural programmes and pushed religious scriptures aside. They do not wear a tilak, do not have the Bipattarini thread on their hands or tulsi beads around their necks," he said.