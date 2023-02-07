Search icon
‘Burnt Shraddha’s head with blowtorch, used Harpic for blood stains’: Aaftab reveals gory details of murder

The grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar is once again in the news after Aaftab Poonawala revealed the chilling details of how he dismembered and disposed of her body after strangling her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

Months after his arrest in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, prime accused Aaftab Poonawala has revealed the gory details of how he murdered his live-in partner and dismembered her body, eventually disposing of her body parts in several different areas of Delhi and NCR.

In the vast chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, alleged murdered Aaftab Poonawala confessed that he sat on Shraddha’s chest and strangled her with both her hands, then cut her body into pieces to get rid of the evidence.

Aaftab said, according to the chargesheet, that he had chopped her body into little pieces and stored them in a fridge. The accused had chopped off Shraddha’s head and had disfigured it using a blowtorch in an effort to hide the identity of the victim if her body is found.

"To get rid of her habit of quarreling and abusing forever, I grabbed her and dropped her on the floor to kill her. Sitting on her chest, I held her throat tight with both my hands until she died. Her body was hidden in the bathroom,” Aaftab had said.

Then I planned to dispose of her dead body by cutting it into small pieces and putting it in a big briefcase and throwing it somewhere. I also bought a hammer, a horizontal saw, and its three blades. After coming home, I cut both hands of Shraddha’s dead body with a wrist saw and kept it in polythene in the bathroom," the charge sheet revealed Aaftab’s statement.

Aaftab said that after cutting up her body parts, the blood spread throughout the entire bathroom. To clean up the blood stains and remove the evidence, he purchased two bottled of Harpic Disinfectant, toilet cleaner, and bleach to take care of the blood.

Further, the alleged murderer revealed that he put Shraddha’s body parts into little plastic bags and threw them in different parts of Delhi, including a big dustbin placed at the corner of 60 Futa Road, Chattarpur Pahadi, Chattarpur Forest Enclave, and Nallah forest near a cremation ground.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Shraddha Walkar murder: Chargesheet makes new revelations, victim’s father says ‘chop Aaftab’s body in pieces’

