Burning factory collapses in Delhi's Peeragarhi area, several people including firefighters trapped

Several people including firefighters are trapped after a factory where fire erupted on Thursday morning collapsed in Delhi's Peeragarhi area.

A fire broke out at a battery factory in Peeragarhi early morning and soon spread.

During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building, trapping several people, including fire brigade personnel under the collapsed structure.

The blast is said to be caused by fire in batteries.

Rescue operation is underway. Nearly three dozen fire tenders are currently engaged in dousing the fire and the NDRF has been called in for rescue operation.

Earlier in December last year, a massive fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area killed 43 people, most of them migrant labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

A massive fire ripped through the four-storey building which housed illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on December 8.