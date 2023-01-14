Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Burari-like shocker in Pune? 4 family members found dead inside their house, police suspect mass suicide

A shocking case emerged from Pune where 4 members of a family were found dead inside their own home, similar to the Burari case in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Burari-like shocker in Pune? 4 family members found dead inside their house, police suspect mass suicide
Representational image

Years after the Burari case of mass suicide in Delhi shook the entire nation, a seemingly similar case has been reported from Maharashtra’s Pune, where four members of a family were found dead inside their own home, as per media reports.

The police said that the four members of a family were found dead inside their home in the late hours of Friday evening. The four bodies were discovered in the rented accommodation where the family used to reside, as per the officials.

 Pune city police said that the deceased persons, including a couple and their 24-year-old son and a 17-year-old son, were found dead inside their residence in Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa area of Pune city, as per ANI reports.

"Prima facie it is a suicide case, the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem," police said. The police’s investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. While not much has been revealed about the case, the Pune Police has already launched a probe.

As per the preliminary reports, the police have suspected that this could be a case of mass suicide. However, no angle has been ruled out by the authorities and they are also investigating foul play in the four deaths.

This case seems eerily similar to the Burari death case from North Delhi, where a family of 11 people was found dead inside their home. 10 out of the 11 people were hanging from the ceiling of their homes in what turned out to be a mass suicide case.

The Delhi Police ruled that the deaths were the result of a ritualistic suicide caused by mass psychosis and shared delusion, which was caused by some traumatic events that had occurred in the family.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | IMD weather update: Dense to very dense fog likely over north India from THIS date, check forecast

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Akash Ambani, wife Shloka throw birthday bash for son Prithvi, high-profile celebs join in; See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.