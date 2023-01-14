Burari-like shocker in Pune? 4 family members found dead inside their house, police suspect mass suicide

Representational image

Years after the Burari case of mass suicide in Delhi shook the entire nation, a seemingly similar case has been reported from Maharashtra’s Pune, where four members of a family were found dead inside their own home, as per media reports.

The police said that the four members of a family were found dead inside their home in the late hours of Friday evening. The four bodies were discovered in the rented accommodation where the family used to reside, as per the officials.

Pune city police said that the deceased persons, including a couple and their 24-year-old son and a 17-year-old son, were found dead inside their residence in Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa area of Pune city, as per ANI reports.

"Prima facie it is a suicide case, the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem," police said. The police’s investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. While not much has been revealed about the case, the Pune Police has already launched a probe.

As per the preliminary reports, the police have suspected that this could be a case of mass suicide. However, no angle has been ruled out by the authorities and they are also investigating foul play in the four deaths.

This case seems eerily similar to the Burari death case from North Delhi, where a family of 11 people was found dead inside their home. 10 out of the 11 people were hanging from the ceiling of their homes in what turned out to be a mass suicide case.

The Delhi Police ruled that the deaths were the result of a ritualistic suicide caused by mass psychosis and shared delusion, which was caused by some traumatic events that had occurred in the family.

(With ANI inputs)

