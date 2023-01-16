Bundelkhand Expressway to be connected to Madhya Pradesh via 2 link expressways, details inside

Photo: Twitter

The promise of development spurred by Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand Expressway will reach neighbouring Madhya Pradesh soon. The four-lane expressway between Etawah and Chitrakoot will soon get a connectivity boost as cities in MP are linked via two link expressways.

The link expressways will enhance connectivity and reduce time of travel between the border districts of UP and MP. The exercise to connect UP’s Bundelkhand expressway with MP has already been initiated by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), Zee UP Uttarakhand reported.

2 link expressways to connect UP’s Bundelkhand expressway to MP

The first link expressway will connect to the MP border through Chitrakoot. A second link expressway will be made through Orai-Garautha to connect with the state border in Jhansi district.

The Bundelkhand Expressway is UP’s sixth expressway and was inaugurated by PM Modi back in July, 2022. Work on the expressway began in 2020. The expressway serves the people of Bundelkhand who benefit with its four-lane connectivity passing through seven districts of UP.

Connecting Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, and Auraiya, alongwith Chitrakoot and Etawah, the Bundelkhand expressway was made at a cost of Rs Rs 14,850 crore. The expressway has 18 flyovers, 6 toll plazas, 14 major bridges, 266 minor bridges and four railway overbridges.

The Bundelkhand expressway connects people in the area with Delhi NCR region through the Agra Lucknow Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. It has brought down the travel time from Delhi to Chitrakoot to 8 hours from 14 hours.