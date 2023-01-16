Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bundelkhand Expressway to be connected to Madhya Pradesh via 2 link expressways, details inside

The link expressways will enhance connectivity and reduce time of travel between the border districts of UP and MP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 09:41 PM IST

Bundelkhand Expressway to be connected to Madhya Pradesh via 2 link expressways, details inside
Photo: Twitter

The promise of development spurred by Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand Expressway will reach neighbouring Madhya Pradesh soon. The four-lane expressway between Etawah and Chitrakoot will soon get a connectivity boost as cities in MP are linked via two link expressways. 

The link expressways will enhance connectivity and reduce time of travel between the border districts of UP and MP. The exercise to connect UP’s Bundelkhand expressway with MP has already been initiated by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), Zee UP Uttarakhand reported.

2 link expressways to connect UP’s Bundelkhand expressway to MP

The first link expressway will connect to the MP border through Chitrakoot. A second link expressway will be made through Orai-Garautha to connect with the state border in Jhansi district. 

The Bundelkhand Expressway is UP’s sixth expressway and was inaugurated by PM Modi back in July, 2022. Work on the expressway began in 2020. The expressway serves the people of Bundelkhand who benefit with its four-lane connectivity passing through seven districts of UP. 

Connecting Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, and Auraiya, alongwith Chitrakoot and Etawah, the Bundelkhand expressway was made at a cost of Rs Rs 14,850 crore. The expressway has 18 flyovers, 6 toll plazas, 14 major bridges, 266 minor bridges and four railway overbridges. 

The Bundelkhand expressway connects people in the area with Delhi NCR region through the Agra Lucknow Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. It has brought down the travel time from Delhi to Chitrakoot to 8 hours from 14 hours. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Malaika Arora flaunted her toned figure in workout outfit, fans called her hottest
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
RIP Pele: A look at Brazil football legend's incredible career, World Cup stats, best moments
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Noida Authority to bring good news Sector 15C, Sector 1, Sector 2; parking issues to be solved
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.