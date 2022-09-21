Search icon
Bumper-to-bumper traffic in Gurugram, commuters stranded on Delhi-Jaipur Highway: In Pics

The traffic police tweeted a notification about the situation and posted signboards directing traffic in a different route.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Commuters travelling from Manesar to Gurugram on Wednesday witnessed heavy traffic congestion after a vehicle broke down on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The traffic police issued an advisory about the situation on Twitter and put up sign boards for route diversion.

 

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) R S Sangwan said, "There was traffic congestion owing to the breakdown of a vehicle only. Our teams are at spot to manage the traffic and now the situation is under control." 

The main carriageway of the highway was closed on Wednesday for the next six days due to span load test work being undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the Jaipur to Delhi lane of the highway.

 

 

The travellers, most of them office-goers, were stuck in the traffic jam. Many claimed that it took them almost five hours to get to IMT Chowk, Manesar from Hero Honda Chowk. "I'm stuck here in a jam for the last one hour. I got to know about the traffic police advisory in the morning through social media. So, I left home an hour early but havent even crossed the toll plaza yet," said Bijender Bhatotia, a commuter.

Internet users took internet to share videos and photos of massive traffic jam. 

 

 

 

 

(With inputs from PTI)

