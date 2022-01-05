'Bulli Bai': Know the alleged mastermind behind the controversial app

An 18-year-old woman, the alleged mastermind behind the 'Bulli Bai' controversy was held by the Mumbai Police team from Uttarakhand. This comes a day after the Mumbai Police held a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru in connection with the same incident.

The controversy which came to light on January 1, saw photos of a number of women of a particular religion posted on a controversial app as 'available for booking'. These photos include those of journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities.

The alleged mastermind will be produced before the local court where Mumbai Police will seek her transit remand to take her to Mumbai. Another 21 year old student was also nabbed from Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

Who is the alleged mastermind

The alleged mastermind is an 18-year-old woman who was preparing for engineering entrance exam.

She lost her mother to cancer earlier while she lost her father to COVID-19 last year.

She has three siblings - one younger brother and two sisters, one elder and one younger.

Has fake Twitter profile by the name JattKhalsa07 which shared objectionable comments and hate posts.

She allegedly uploaded pictures of women of a particular community on the app hosted on GitHub.

These pictures were uploaded using three different accounts, a news agency reported.

The controversial app was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai.

What is Bulli Bai controversy

Doctored photographs of hundreds of women of a particular community were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' app.

The Mumbai police registered an FIR against unidentified persons following complaints about these doctored photographs.

The 'Bulli Bai' app is hosted on the internet hosting provider called GitHub which is an open-source software platform.

While there was no actual 'auction' or 'sale', the intention of the app seems to target women of the particular community.

The Mumbai cyber police station has also registered a case against the app's unidentified developers and Twitter handles.