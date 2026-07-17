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Bullet Train Row: Ex-Japan minister slams 'sheer recklessness', MEA defends project progress

Former Japanese Justice Minister Hideki Makihara had alleged that Indian officials did not keep their promises and acted in “self-interest” during talks on the Shinkansen project.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 07:41 PM IST

Bullet Train Row: Ex-Japan minister slams 'sheer recklessness', MEA defends project progress
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India on Friday rejected claims made by a former Japanese minister regarding a “delay” in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, calling it his “personal opinion” and stating that construction is moving ahead at a fast pace. 

At a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said discussions between India and Japan on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail project are actually progressing smoothly. 

What MAE exactly said?

“We have seen the post. It is an individual opinion and at considerable variance with facts. India-Japan discussion on Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail is in fact progressing well. Japan will provide the E20 train series, but only in the early 2030s. The train in question is still in development. Meanwhile, construction work has rapidly progressed. The first section will be opened in 2027 itself. Therefore, both sides agreed to start the Indian high-speed train," he said.

Former Japanese Justice Minister Hideki Makihara had alleged that Indian officials did not keep their promises and acted in “self-interest” during talks on the Shinkansen project.

Responding to claims of Japan’s exclusion from the signalling component of the bullet train project, the MEA stated that signalling equipment was ordered in accordance with global specifications. “No offer was received from Japan in this regard. The project is consistent with the mutual goal of commencing high-speed rail operations as soon as possible,” he said.  

About Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, India’s maiden bullet train project, aims to link Maharashtra and Gujarat with high-speed rail connectivity.  

It uses Japan’s Shinkansen technology and is partly funded by JICA through long-term low-interest loans.

Trains departing from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and operating at speeds of up to 320 kmph will reshape intercity transit and enhance economic linkages across Mumbai, Vapi, Surat, Anand, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.  

Planned halts along the corridor include Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. For express services with stops only at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, the journey time will be approximately 2 hours 7 minutes, significantly faster than existing rail and road travel.

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