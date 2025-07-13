Bullet train big update: High-speed rail project from Delhi to Howrah gains momentum, check travel time, distance, stoppages, top speed to be...

Once completed, the bullet train will not only save time but also offer a world-class travel experience for passengers.

With the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train nearing completion, preparations have begun for another major high-speed rail project — this time connecting the national capital Delhi to Howrah in West Bengal. The bullet train is expected to run at a speed of 350 kmph, significantly cutting down travel time between the two cities.

According to reports, the Delhi-Howrah bullet train will cover a distance of 1669 kilometers in just six and a half hours. From Delhi to Patna, the journey will take only four hours, and the remaining stretch to Howrah will be completed in just two and a half hours.

The planned route will include nine major stations. After departing from Delhi, the train will stop at Agra Cantt, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Patna before reaching Howrah. Out of these, five stations will be located in Uttar Pradesh, one in Bihar, and two in West Bengal.

The Railway Ministry has already received the survey report for the Bihar section of the route, as per a Dainik Bhaskar report. Construction will be carried out in two phases — Delhi to Varanasi in the first, and Varanasi to Howrah in the second. The estimated cost for this mega infrastructure project is around Rs 5 lakh crore.

To support the bullet train’s operation, a 60 km elevated track will be constructed in Patna. This elevated route will help avoid interference with regular rail traffic and reduce land acquisition issues.

The Delhi-Howrah bullet train is part of the Indian government’s vision to introduce faster and more comfortable travel options between major cities. As the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project moves closer to its launch, the spotlight now turns to this new corridor, which promises to revolutionise long-distance rail travel in eastern and northern India.