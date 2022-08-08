Bulldozers swing into action against self-proclaimed BJP leader who abused woman in Noida housing complex

Bulldozer demolishing encroachment at Shrikant Tyagi's residence

Bulldozers swung into action against self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi on Monday, with the authorities demolishing encroachment at his residence in a housing complex in Noida. The action comes three days after Tyagi was booked by Noida Police for allegedly assaulting a woman after a spat with her inside Grand Omaxe society in Section 93.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Noida administration demolishes the illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93.



Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/YirMljembh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

The spat took place on Friday at the Grand Omaxe society in Sector-93B here the woman objected to plantation of some trees by Tyagi, citing violation of rules even as he claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Multiple videos of the episode surfaced on social media, with one purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words for her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

Days after the incident, Tyagi's supporters turned up at the housing complex on Sunday, shouted slogans and asked for the address of the woman.

Additional DCP (Women Safety) Ankita Sharma said that Tyagi has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty).

According to officials, a local police team was sent to the housing society Friday evening itself but Tyagi did not open the doors of his house.

"He was threatening to unleash his pet dogs on the police officials, which was preventing his arrest. The police team was waiting outside his house," another official told PTI.

Additional DCP Sharma on Friday night said Tyagi is absconding and police teams are searching for him. Meanwhile, BJP's Noida unit chief Manoj Gupta said Tyagi is not associated with the party.

"He had come to the party some four-five years ago with Swamy Prasad Maurya, who has now left the BJP. Tyagi was his disciple and not a member of the BJP," Gupta told PTI.