‘Bulldozers only used against innocent Muslims’: Asaduddin Owaisi on placing Hanuman idol near dargah

File photo

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi talked about the communal dispute that broke out in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, slamming the state government for not handling the violence that erupted after a Hindu idol was placed near a dargah.

Owaisi questioned Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on whether his state government will arrest those who were accused of “desecrating a mosque” in Neemuch yesterday, making a reference to the bulldozer politics in the country.

The AIMIM chief further said that bulldozers are only used against “innocent Muslims” while taking a jibe at the bulldozer drive in several parts of the country recently. Taking to Twitter, Owaisi also shared some images which showed the desecration of the mosque in the Madhya Pradesh city.

Referencing the clashes that broke out in the state on May 17, Owaisi wrote on Twitter, “Sir @CMMadhyaPradesh will your government arrest the accused of desecrating a masjid & Dargah. We know bulldozers will be used against innocent Muslims only.”

Sir @CMMadhyaPradesh will your government arrest the accused for desecrating a masjid & Dargah we know Bulldozers will be used against innocent Muslims only https://t.co/cXRjcBFRsN — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 17, 2022

Violent clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch yesterday when a group reportedly placed an idol of Lord Hanuman on the wall of a dargah and a mosque in the area. The dispute soon turned violent when two groups clashed in Neemuch, getting the police involved.

After the clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh yesterday, incidents of stone-pelting and arson were recorded in Neemuch. The authorities decided to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in Neemuch city on late Monday night after several cases were filed by the police.

According to PTI reports, the two groups involved in the clashes were asked to come to the police control room for questioning but started hurling stones at each other and damaging motorcycles. The police had to use large tear gas shells to deescalate the situation.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh also slammed the Madhya Pradesh government over the clashes, questioning the state police over their inaction during the communal clashes. He further alleged that no arrests have been made in the case so far.

READ | ‘Limiting namazis inside mosque unfair’: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi Masjid case