The death of a 12-year-old boy, who was run over by a bulldozer in Gorakhpur, has triggered a political fight between the BJP and Samajwadi Party.

A 12-year-old boy's death after being run over by a bulldozer in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has led to a political face-off between the BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the boy's family on Thursday and called his death a murder. He also accused the Samajwadi Party of creating lawlessness in the state and said the party was "synonymous with hooliganism". The boy, Aryavardhan, was the son of local BJP leader Onkar Singh. He died on Wednesday in the incident, which allegedly took place during Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow.

#WATCH | Gorakhpur, UP: After UP CM Yogi Adityanath met him, Omkar Singh, father of the 12-year-old deceased boy and a BJP member, says, "The CM expressed his grief and sympathy. He told his officers in strict words that necessary action should be taken by tonight. He said that no guilty would be spared. He said that none of those who were involved will be spared." He also says, "Akhilesh Yadav has a retarded mindset. He always speaks absurdly. Even in the past, his family has done politics over corpses. He is doing the same. If he was going to address a rally, the Yatra went ahead; it should have been in a systematic order. If permission was taken by the Department, it was not for a JCB 'tandav'..." He also says, "CM has announced a compensation of Rs 5 Lakhs." — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

#WATCH | Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets the bereaved family of the 12-year-old boy who died after being hit by a bulldozer during a PDA (Pichhda (Backward Classes), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (Minorities) led by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) rally in Gorakhpur. BJP MP Ravi Kishan is also present with him. — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

After meeting the family, Onkar Singh said the chief minister had directed officials to take strict action against those responsible.

"The chief minister told his officers in strict words that necessary action should be taken by tonight. He said that no guilty would be spared." Singh also criticised Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of doing politics over deaths.

Yogi Adityanath attacks Samajwadi Party

Earlier, while addressing a programme in Campierganj in Gorakhpur district, Yogi Adityanath alleged that the Samajwadi Party had put the child in danger during its roadshow. He criticised the party for not offering condolences to the family and said the administration had been asked to identify those responsible for creating trouble on the streets.

#WATCH | Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Yesterday, goons associated with the Samajwadi Party brutally murdered a minor child here by running him over. I have come to meet the bereaved family. The boy was a descendant of a significant revolutionary linked to the historic Chauri Chaura incident in Gorakhpur... Such cruelty inflicted upon the family of a freedom fighter is unforgivable... This has always been the Samajwadi Party's history: hooliganism and anarchy... Roads are meant for travel, not for fostering anarchy... The victim was an innocent 14-year-old school student, returning home from school. He was struck by a JCB machine, and then the vehicle was deliberately driven over him to ensure his death... The actions of the Samajwadi Party leaders and their goons are truly shameful... Such hooliganism will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh. I have instructed the administration to take strict action against these goons, strictly within the confines of the law... I have come to express my condolences to the grieving family... Action will be taken against every single one of these goons..." — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

"We have instructed the administration to track down the goons who spread anarchy on the streets and give them a punishment their generations will remember," the chief minister said. He also used strong words against alleged criminals and said that the people of Uttar Pradesh would reject such leaders again in the 2027 Assembly elections, which are due by February.

#WATCH | Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets the bereaved family of the 12-year-old boy who died after being hit by a bulldozer during a PDA (Pichhda (Backward Classes), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (Minorities) led by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) rally in Gorakhpur. BJP MP Ravi Kishan is also present with him. — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of doing politics over boy's death

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav responded to the allegations on X. He expressed condolences to the family but accused the BJP of using the incident to target his party. Yadav said the SP had already asked its leaders and workers to visit the family and provide all possible help.

He also accused the BJP of pretending to show sympathy and referred to the way the family of a young person who died in a Lucknow fire was allegedly treated. "The public has seen through the charade of those feigning grief," Yadav wrote.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Yadav had also asked his party workers not to welcome him with bulldozers in the future. "To my colleagues in the party, I would like to say, do not welcome using bulldozers in the future... A bulldozer's work is to build quality roads. Truth is that a bulldozer has no brain of its own; it has a driver," he said.

SP shares video, questions roadshow claims

The Samajwadi Party shared a video clip on Thursday, claiming that it showed there was no roadshow taking place when the bulldozer-cum-excavator ran over the boy. The party's video came amid allegations that the incident took place during Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow.

The controversy has now turned into a political fight, with both parties blaming each other over the boy's death.

FIR against 66 people, bulldozer seized by police

Following a complaint by the boy's father, an FIR was registered at the AIIMS police station on Thursday against 66 people. Those named in the case include the driver of the JCB machine and some participants in the roadshow.

On Wednesday, the boy's family members and BJP workers blocked the Gorakhpur-Deoria road. They demanded action against the driver and those who had arranged the machine for the roadshow, according to PTI.

Gorakhpur District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police reached the spot and assured the family of all possible help. Gorakhpur SSP Kaustubh said the JCB machine involved in the incident had been seized. Police teams have also been formed to trace its owner and operators.

He said further legal action would be taken based on the family's demands and that the accused would be arrested soon.