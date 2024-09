India

'No demolition of property anywhere without court's permission till...': Supreme Court

This order will not apply to any unauthorised construction on public roads, footpaths, among others, it added.

The Supreme Court directs that no demolition of property anywhere in India will take place without the permission of the Court till October 1, the next hearing date but clarifies that this order will not apply to any unauthorised construction on public roads, footpaths, among others.

