Bulldozer driver vandalises toll plaza in UP after being asked to pay fee, watch viral video here

The bulldozer driver has been arrested by Hapur Police. His JCB has also been seized.

A drunk bulldozer operator smashed portions of a toll in a fit of rage in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Tuesday after the staff asked him to pay the toll fee, police said. The incident happened at Chhajarsi toll plaza in Pilkhuwa area on Tuesday this morning, they said. A purported video of this incident surfaced on social media. The driver fled from the spot with the bulldozer and also tried to hurt people, police said. However, he was later arrested by Hapur Police. His JCB has also been seized. Check out the viral video here:

OH BHAI



A Bulldozer shows its real power on toll booth, destroyed two poll booths for asking to pay toll in few seconds.



Welcome to the Country of Bulldozers, its a new judicial system with instant justice. pic.twitter.com/DnOI9cHRpV — Man(@mshahi0024) June 11, 2024

According to police, the bulldozer operator has been identified as Dheeraj, who works at a brick kiln in Pilkhuwa. He came to the toll plaza from Hapur. When the toll staff asked him to pay the fee to pass through, he got angry and started smashing the cabins with the ripper of the bulldozer, they said. Dheeraj destroyed two cabins and the toll workers ran away and saved their lives. Police said that the driver was drunk at the time of the incident.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said that the police received a video through social media in which it was seen that the driver was vandalising the Pilkhuwa toll plaza and was trying to hurt the toll workers. Taking immediate cognizance of this matter, the police arrested Dheeraj and the bulldozer was seized, the officer said. A case has been registered against Dheeraj and action is also being taken against him under the Goonda Act, police said.

