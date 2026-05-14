Bulldozer in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari's government cracks down on 'illegal' construction in Kolkata, targets Muslim-dominated areas

The model resembles the “bulldozer” actions seen in UP and other BJP-ruled states, often used against structures occupied by Muslims.

Newly-elected Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a crackdown on illegal buildings housing factories in Kolkata, directing Kolkata Municipal Corporation to cut water supply, and CESC to audit and permanently disconnect power. Kasba, Tiljala, Mominpore and Ekbalpore are among areas with large Muslim populations taken as hotspots. The model resembles the “bulldozer” actions seen in UP and other BJP-ruled states, often used against structures occupied by Muslims.

In Tiljala, bulldozers and paramilitary forces began demolishing two multi-storey buildings on GJ Khan Road within hours of the announcement. Earlier, a fire there had killed two labourers and injured three. Two factory owners, Sheikh Nasir and Shamim Mohammad, were arrested on Wednesday morning. Residents said they got no time to appeal or remove belongings, as reported by The Telegraph.