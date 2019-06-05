Bulandshahr: Official suspened after tiles with Mahatma Gandhi, Ashok Chakra symbols found in toilets

In a shocking incident, tiles carrying images of Mahatma Gandhi and the Ashok Chakra symbol were found in toilets built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. As reported by The Indian Express, after the news came into limelight, an official from the administration was suspended.

“Almost 508 toilets were built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Icchawari village of Dibai tehsil. It was found that in 13 of those toilets had tiles with symbols of Mahatma Gandhi and Ashok Chakra. An official has been suspended and action taken against the village pradhan,” The Indian Express quoted Amarjeet Singh, District Panchayati Raj.

Village development officer Santosh Kumar was suspended and the joint account of the pradhan, Savitri Devi was seized.

According to the report, the tiles were installed in Bulandshahr toilets almost a week ago and villagers informed the administration about the tiles.

In an earlier incident, the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered removal of tiles bearing pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The order came in response to public interest litigation (PIL) filed by journalist Sanjay Purohit.