RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

India

Bulandshahr court convicts rape accused to 20 years in jail within 3 months

A POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, said Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2020, 10:18 PM IST

A court at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping an 11-year-girl nearly three months ago in the Khushabad village of the district. A POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, said Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

The convict Chandrapal is a resident of Didora Vishwanathpur under the Chhatari police station area. Singh said the special judge heading the court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) delivered a swift judgment within 83 days of the commission of the offence.

The case against Chandrapal was registered on June 25 on a complaint by the victim's father and acting swiftly in the case, the police arrested the accused within 12 hours. The police charge-sheeted the accused as swiftly, on the eighth day, and pursued the case diligently in the court, leading to accused conviction and sentencing within 83 days.

