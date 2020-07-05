Built 70 'Made in India' products so far to fight COVID-19: DRDO

The Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), G Satheesh Reddy, on Sunday said that the organisation has manufactured 70 'Made in India' products so far to fight COVID-19. The DRDO is an agency of the Government of India, charged with the military's research and development,

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday.

The temporary hospital structure that has been erected in 11 days, has 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds, informed DRDO officials.

"The hospital is equipped with all the facilities for patients free of cost as well as Army personnel will provide their services 24x7. A garbage dumping land was levelled and cleared to build the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital," G Satheesh Reddy told news agency ANI.

"DRDO has manufactured 70 Made in India products so far, to fight against COVID-19. We can manufacture around 25,000 ventilators each month if there is a need. We are ready to export them too," Reddy added.

A day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' to facilitate the techies and start-up community of India to create world-class 'Made in India' Apps.

"Today, when the entire nation is working towards creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it is a good opportunity to give direction to their efforts, momentum to their hard-work and mentorship to their talent to evolve Apps which can satisfy our market as well as compete with the world," the Prime Minister had said.

(With ANI inputs)