DNA Verified: Building tilts in Delhi's Shakarpur after earthquake jolts NCR region?

Earthquake update: Strong tremors jolted Delhi and parts of northern India on Tuesday evening.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: After strong tremors were felt in parts of India including Delhi-NCR, fire services in the national capital received a call regarding the tilting of a building in the Shakarpur area. However, the fire department later clarified the contact was a 'good intentional call'. It said that no building was affected in Shakarpur due to tremors.

"No building in Shakarpur area was found tilted. An initial call was given by some of the neighbours. The occupants of the building were not aware of the call," Fire Director Atul Garg told ANI.

Calls regarding tilted buildings and cracks appearing in buildings were also received from Jamia Nagar and Kalkaji areas. Fire services teams have been sent to these areas after which it will be ascertained as to what has happened exactly, Delhi Fire Services said, ANI reported.

READ | DNA Explainer: Why Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby areas witness earthquakes so frequently?

 

