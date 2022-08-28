'Building of corruption': Noida Twin Towers demolition sparks BJP vs SP on Twitter

Noida Twin Towers demolition sparks BJP vs SP on Twitter

The demolition of Supertech’s twin towers sparked off a war of words between the BJP and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. The ruling party said that the structures were “a living example of corruption and anarchy” during Akhilesh Yadav-led SP regime.

“The Twin Towers of Noida are a living example of corruption and anarchy during Akhilesh Yadav’s and SP’s tenure in power. Today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and under the BJP government, the building of corruption will be demolished. This is justice and rule of law,” Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted on Sunday.

Reacting swiftly to the charge, the main opposition party in the state said that it was was BJP which was responsible for the “building of corruption”.

“Listen Keshav Prasad Maurya. The ones responsible for this building of corruption is the BJP. Because Supertech gives donations to BJP and they also sit with BJP people and work as middlemen. You should swear that you have not received money from Supertech and are not partners in their corruption,” tweeted the SP’s media cell handle.

In another tweet, the party wrote, “The decision to demolish the twin towers is of the court. The BJP had a role in this crime and are now running away. They are now accusing the Opposition. Should we write names? Of those whose houses were visited by Supertech people where setting was done? You are yourself corrupt.”

In another tweet, the party said, “When the corrupt are caught, they become very loud in accusing others, but they don’t know that spitting at the sky results in the spit falling on their face. The corrupt BJP’s face is smeared with the dirt of corruption.”

Nine years after a residents association went to court over the illegally built Supertech twin towers here, a series of controlled explosions reduced the 100-metre tall structures to a massive pile of rubble.

Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were gone in seconds, in the carefully choreographed and meticulously executed demolition - the biggest such exercise in the country so far.

Local people watched from vantage points picked days in advance. Many others had travelled to Noida for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, as 3,700 kilos of explosives bored into the pillars and walls of the two residential buildings went off in quick succession.