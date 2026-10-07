Building collapses in Delhi again! After Satya Niketan, many residents feared trapped under debris at Seemapuri

Several people feared trapped after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi's Seemapuri on Wednesday afternoon at around 3:30 pm, DFS rescue operation underway.

A 4-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Seemapuri on Wednesday afternoon. Several people are feared trapped.DFS received the call at 3:30 pm and rushed teams to the spot. Rescue operations are underway and the area has been cordoned off.

Rescue operation underway

The DFS is conducting a search and rescue operation at a building collapse site, deploying fire tenders and rescue equipment. Teams are manually clearing debris to find survivors, while ambulances are ready and hospitals alerted. The building's location in a congested lane hampers access for heavy machinery. Locals and family members gather nearby as officials work to identify residents trapped inside. A DFS officer urges the public to stay clear of the area and refrain from spreading rumours on social media.

Comes weeks after Satya Niketan collapse

This incident follows a major building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan, where a three-storey building collapsed during repairs on September 6, resulting in seven deaths and multiple injuries. The building, described as old, was undergoing work without adequate safety measures.

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The Satya Niketan tragedy raised significant concerns regarding illegal construction, unauthorised extra floors, and inadequate safety audits in Delhi. In response, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi announced a survey of old, structurally weak buildings in vulnerable areas such as Seemapuri, Mustafabad, Karol Bagh, and Laxmi Nagar, particularly at risk during monsoons. A comprehensive inquiry into the Seemapuri collapse will be initiated after the completion of rescue operations.