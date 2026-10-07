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Building collapses in Delhi again! After Satya Niketan, many residents feared trapped under debris at Seemapuri

Several people feared trapped after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi's Seemapuri on Wednesday afternoon at around 3:30 pm, DFS rescue operation underway.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 05:32 PM IST

Building collapses in Delhi again! After Satya Niketan, many residents feared trapped under debris at Seemapuri
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A 4-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Seemapuri on Wednesday afternoon. Several people are feared trapped.DFS received the call at 3:30 pm and rushed teams to the spot. Rescue operations are underway and the area has been cordoned off.

Rescue operation underway

The DFS is conducting a search and rescue operation at a building collapse site, deploying fire tenders and rescue equipment. Teams are manually clearing debris to find survivors, while ambulances are ready and hospitals alerted. The building's location in a congested lane hampers access for heavy machinery. Locals and family members gather nearby as officials work to identify residents trapped inside. A DFS officer urges the public to stay clear of the area and refrain from spreading rumours on social media.

Comes weeks after Satya Niketan collapse

This incident follows a major building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan, where a three-storey building collapsed during repairs on September 6, resulting in seven deaths and multiple injuries. The building, described as old, was undergoing work without adequate safety measures.

Also read: Arun Govil returns to Ramanaya as 'King Dashrath', new poster from Nitesh Tiwari's film out

The Satya Niketan tragedy raised significant concerns regarding illegal construction, unauthorised extra floors, and inadequate safety audits in Delhi. In response, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi announced a survey of old, structurally weak buildings in vulnerable areas such as Seemapuri, Mustafabad, Karol Bagh, and Laxmi Nagar, particularly at risk during monsoons. A comprehensive inquiry into the Seemapuri collapse will be initiated after the completion of rescue operations.

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