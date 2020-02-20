Headlines

Build grand statue of Hanuman ji in Ayodhya Ram Mandir premises, he was Lord Ram's favourite: AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj

Bhardwaj is the elected MLA of Delhi's Greater Kailash, where the registered office of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi trust is located

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 20, 2020, 07:45 PM IST

Further appeasing Hindu sentiments, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA on Thursday said that a 'grand statue' dedicated to Lord Hanuman should be built inside the premises of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He added that Hanuman ji was Lord Ram's favourite and that the deity is a symbol of "selfless service".

"I think a grand statue of Hanuman Ji should be built in the Ram Temple premises as Hanuman Ji was Lord Ram's favourite. Hanuman Ji is a symbol of selfless service," AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

The government had earlier notified setting up of the trust for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with its registered office in Delhi's Greater Kailash Part -1. Bhardwaj is the elected MLA of Greater Kailash.

Much has been discussed ahead of the 2020 Delhi assembly elections about Hanuman bhakt Arvind Kejriwal, who had recited the Hanuman Chalisa seemingly in a display of his religious fervour. The issue around 'Bajrang Bali-Hanuman' has now been reignited by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Earlier this week too, Bhardwaj had announced that Sunderkand path will take place on the first Tuesday of every month in different areas of his assembly constituency, Greater Kailash. Sundara Kanda is the fifth book in the Hindu epic, Ramayana, and the only chapter which is entirely dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

This is in line with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's earlier sentiments. Kejriwal had, soon after winning the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election, thanked Lord Hanuman for blessing the party with such a huge mandate on part of the people.

"Hanuman ji ne apni Dilli pe kripa barsayin hai. Unka bahut bahut dhanyabad (Lord Hanuman has blessed Delhi. I thank him)" Kejriwal had said while addressing the crowd after AAP's victory in the polls.

It is debatable whether AAP is doing this out of a genuine Hindu sentiment or for a electoral advantage in trying to win over Hindu votes and to shed its image of an anti-Hindu party, as had often been painted by the BJP in the run-up to the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly Election. However, for now, the nation is witnessing AAP's newfound love for Lord Hanuman.

