Nirmala Sitharaman Budget speech: Centre to hire 38,800 teachers for Eklavya Model Residential Schools

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech: Indian Institute of Millet Research will be supported as a centre of excellence.

Union Budget 2023 Speech by Nirmala Sitharaman: The Central government will hire 38,800 teachers and support staff for Eklavya Model Residential Schools, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech on Wednesday. The government will also open 157 new nursing colleges. "The Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students for Eklavya Model Residential Schools, over the next three years," she said.

She said the Centre will set up 157 new nursing colleges along with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014.

The Central government will also launch the PMP BTG Development mission to improve the socio-economic condition of the Particularly Tribal Groups.

"Rs 15,000 crore to be made available to implement the scheme in next 3 years," she added.

She also announced the PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople.

Indian Institute of Millet Research will be supported as a centre of excellence, she added.

She announced that the government will focus on enhancing the potential of the tourism sector. She said an Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs.

She earlier said that her priorities will be: Inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infra & investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth and financial sector.