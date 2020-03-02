Headlines

Budget session to resume today; Cong to press for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation

As the national capital limps back to normalcy after the Delhi riots, the second half of parliament's budget session of the parliament is set to resume today (Monday), and the atmosphere is likely to be charged as the Congress party has stated that it will demand the resignation of Union Minister Amit Shah for not being able to effectively tackle the situation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 10:21 AM IST

Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have cast aspersions on the role of the Delhi police in the communal riots on its role in handling the clashes, which comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have cast aspersions on the role of the Delhi police in the communal riots on its role in handling the clashes, which comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

"We will raise all the important issues and unmask them. We will not spare them (BJP). We are asking for Amit Shah`s resignation. We will continue to do so in Parliament as well," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI.

"Delhi violence took place under their watch. Now the same thing is happening in West Bengal. They are creating the same atmosphere. `Goli Maro Saalo Ko` slogan is being raised in West Bengal," he added.

 On Sunday, some BJP workers on their way to a rally by Union Home Minister Amit Shah were heard raising provocative "goli maaro..." (shoot the traitors) slogan in Kolkata.

The slogans were made in the middle of a busy road as a section of BJP workers, carrying party flags, were on their way to the Shahid Minar ground where Shah addressed a party rally.

It must also be noted that the slogan "goli maaro..." (shoot the traitors)" was also raised in various parts of the national capital, days after the Delhi violence, the wounds of the communal riots still fresh in people's memory. 

 On Saturday, six young men were detained for raising the controversial slogan  'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro sa*** ko' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station.

In Delhi Connaught place, men were seen shouting the same slogan as they marched through the capital on Saturday. 

The violence unfolded in areas of northeast Delhi like Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, and Yamuna Vihar earlier this week. The region saw brutal violence since February 23. Violence erupted in North-East Delhi after clashes broke out between anti-CAA and pro CAA groups. Several shops have been set ablaze and cases of stone-pelting and arson have been witnessed.

Shops were burnt and people armed with sticks and rods were on streets in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

The first half of the budget session started with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the parliament on the first day of the Budget session and highlighted the government's various achievements some of which go back to the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The President touched upon contentious issues like abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and the recent Citizenship Amendment Act and hailed both as "historic." 

Modi also addressed both houses of the parliament to highlight the achievements of the government and to tackle certain misconceptions about the contentious citizenship law.  

The first half of the Budget Session of Parliament started on January 31 and concluded on February 11 and several Bills including the Finance Bill 2020, Aircraft (Amendment) Bill and The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill.

The Budget Session will end on April 3.  

