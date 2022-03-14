Budget session to resume in Parliament today as Opposition gears up to raise unemployment, inflation issues

The second part of the Budget session is set to commence from today, March 14, in the Parliament, and the Opposition remains prepared to corner the government on several issues such as unemployment and inflation in the country.

Apart from the rising unemployment, the Opposition is also planning to raise the issue of the evacuation of Indian nationals from the war-torn Ukraine, and the drop in the interest rates of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation.

As the opposition remains prepared to tackle the Centre with these issues, the government is expected to focus on getting the Parliament's approval to the budgetary proposals and presentation of the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha on March 14, and it is likely to be discussed in the post-lunch sitting of the Parliament.

Though the focus will remain on the budget for Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre is also planning on discussing the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today.

The first Budget session in the Parliament took place from January 29 and has commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall, after which the Economic Survey was presented.

The Union Budget was discussed by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, which was followed by discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. After the presentation of the budget, the opposition had argues that it does not have enough benefits for the common man.

As the government prepares for the budget, the opposition also left no stone unturned. Congress President Sonia Gandhi had chaired a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group at her residence and decided to work with political parties with similar ideologies during the Budget session.