Prabhas' blockbuster Salaar finally releases on OTT in this dubbed version, netizens say 'please I kindly request...'

Mother's joke pulls daughter out of 5 years long 'irreversible coma'

UPI transactions not working, netizens claim several bank servers down

Budget session to be extended by a day till Feb 10

Setback for Sharad Pawar as EC rules in favour of nephew Ajit's faction, calls his party 'real' NCP

India

Budget session to be extended by a day till Feb 10

The government plans to table a 'white paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, sources said.The session, which began on January 31, was otherwise slated to end on February 9.

PTI

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 07:49 PM IST

The ongoing Budget session of Parliament is being extended by a day till Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said here.    

The government plans to table a 'white paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, sources said.   

The session, which began on January 31, was otherwise slated to end on February 9.   

 In her interim budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the central government would release a 'White Paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014.    

 "The crisis of those years has been overcome, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development.  

"It is now appropriate to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The government will lay a White Paper on the table of the House," the finance minister had said in her speech on February 1.     

Parliament usually does not function on weekends but there have been instances in the recent past when the Houses have met on Saturdays.

