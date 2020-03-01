Budget session resumes on Monday, Opposition to target Centre over Delhi Riots, economy

Headlines

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

This man has donated Rs 829734 crore, an Indian, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Adani

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Paytm launches new Pocket Soundbox, Music Soundbox with local languages for merchants

From tradition to innovation: Rethinking Indian laws for a changing society

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

This man has donated Rs 829734 crore, an Indian, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Adani

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Sunny Deol's super expensive car collection

Health benefits of tomato (tamatar)

Kidney disease: 7 superfoods to fight PKD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Independence Day 2023: Monuments Illuminated In Tricolour Across Delhi Leave Visitors Amazed

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Surprises Fans By Paying Visit To Chitra Cinema In Mumbai

Independence Day 2023: CRPF Organises Tiranga Bike Rally At Lal Chowk

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Jailer box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth film enters 300-crore club in opening weekend, shatters all records

HomeIndia

India

Budget session resumes on Monday, Opposition to target Centre over Delhi Riots, economy

The BJP-led Centre is expected to try to use the remaining days to push important Bills relating to surrogacy and resolution of disputed tax.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 01, 2020, 09:51 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Budget Session of the Parliament is set to resume on March 2, i.e. Monday, with its second half, where the Congress and the rest of the opposition are expected to take up the opportunity to slam the central government on several issues, ranging from the recent communal violence in Delhi to a scuffling economy.

On the other hand, the BJP-led Centre is expected to try to use the remaining days to push important Bills relating to surrogacy and resolution of disputed tax.

Notably, the recent communal violence in Delhi has claimed the lives of at least 43 people, with hundreds of others reeling with injuries. The issue has become a matter of contention for the Narendra Modi-led central government, which is frequently being questioned by the opposition on its role in handling the clashes.

Congress and other opposition parties have demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah resigns over his alleged inability to maintain law and order in the national capital. Several critics have also cast a shadow of doubt over the role of the Delhi Police, which comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, alleging the cops of taking a partisan role in the riots.

The violence unfolded in areas of northeast Delhi like Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, and Yamuna Vihar earlier this week. The region saw brutal violence since February 23. Violence erupted in North-East Delhi after clashes broke out between anti-CAA and pro CAA groups. Several shops have been set ablaze and cases of stone-pelting and arson have been witnessed.

Shops were burnt and people armed with sticks and rods were on streets in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

BJP leaders, on the other hand, has accused Congress and the opposition of exacerbating the situation in the national capital by fanning the communal sentiments. The saffron camp has repeatedly insisted that Congress and the AAP are doing politics over the violence in Delhi and that opposition leaders are instigating people in the name of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Another issue that Congress will target the Centre on is the country's scuffling economy and subsequently the falling Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The opposition has blamed the centre's "monumental mismanagement" over the country's weak economy.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma addressed a press conference on Saturday and said that the GDP for the third quarter was at 4.7%, which was largely due to the wrong policies of the government.

The first half of the Budget Session of Parliament started on January 31 and concluded on February 11 and several Bills including the Finance Bill 2020, Aircraft (Amendment) Bill and The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill.

The Budget Session will end on April 3.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar hug and congratulate each other for Gadar 2, OMG 2 success? Here's the truth behind viral photo

BJP warns Priyanka Gandhi of legal action over social media post alleging corruption in Madhya Pradesh

Will Rs 147000 crore Tata Steel continue India expansion? CEO T V Narendran says this

Buy Youtube Views: Navigating the Best Sites for Youtube Views

Viral video: Indian woman Anju celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with husband Nasrullah, cuts cake, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE