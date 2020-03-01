Budget session resumes on Monday, Opposition to target Centre over Delhi Riots, economy

The BJP-led Centre is expected to try to use the remaining days to push important Bills relating to surrogacy and resolution of disputed tax.

The Budget Session of the Parliament is set to resume on March 2, i.e. Monday, with its second half, where the Congress and the rest of the opposition are expected to take up the opportunity to slam the central government on several issues, ranging from the recent communal violence in Delhi to a scuffling economy.

Notably, the recent communal violence in Delhi has claimed the lives of at least 43 people, with hundreds of others reeling with injuries. The issue has become a matter of contention for the Narendra Modi-led central government, which is frequently being questioned by the opposition on its role in handling the clashes.

Congress and other opposition parties have demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah resigns over his alleged inability to maintain law and order in the national capital. Several critics have also cast a shadow of doubt over the role of the Delhi Police, which comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, alleging the cops of taking a partisan role in the riots.

The violence unfolded in areas of northeast Delhi like Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, and Yamuna Vihar earlier this week. The region saw brutal violence since February 23. Violence erupted in North-East Delhi after clashes broke out between anti-CAA and pro CAA groups. Several shops have been set ablaze and cases of stone-pelting and arson have been witnessed.

Shops were burnt and people armed with sticks and rods were on streets in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

BJP leaders, on the other hand, has accused Congress and the opposition of exacerbating the situation in the national capital by fanning the communal sentiments. The saffron camp has repeatedly insisted that Congress and the AAP are doing politics over the violence in Delhi and that opposition leaders are instigating people in the name of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Another issue that Congress will target the Centre on is the country's scuffling economy and subsequently the falling Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The opposition has blamed the centre's "monumental mismanagement" over the country's weak economy.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma addressed a press conference on Saturday and said that the GDP for the third quarter was at 4.7%, which was largely due to the wrong policies of the government.

The first half of the Budget Session of Parliament started on January 31 and concluded on February 11 and several Bills including the Finance Bill 2020, Aircraft (Amendment) Bill and The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill.

The Budget Session will end on April 3.